$410.2M Pirara Bridge completed

The Pirara Bridge, which forms part of the transformative Kurupukari-to- Lethem project, having long been awaited, has been completed, and is set to enhance travel for thousands of commuters heading to Lethem and beyond.

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement during an engagement in the Amerindian village of Nappi on Monday.

“The Pirara Bridge is now completed, traffic is flowing,” Minister Edghill said, signalling the present state of the bridge.

He added that while the bridge is operational, ancillary works like site clean-up, shaping of hills, and riverbank fortification are ongoing.

The bridge is among 32 concrete bridges constructed along the Kurupukari-Lethem corridor. It was completed well ahead of its December target time.

The bridge, built by Vals Construction to international standards, forms part of a broader project to modernise critical links across Guyana’s hinterland. The initiative aligns with the Government’s vision to advance hinterland development under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C Administration.

Communities that would benefit from the installation of the concrete bridges include Iwokrama, Surama, Carmudi, Massara Junction, Annai, Yakarinta, Gunip Landing, Point Ranch, Hunt Oil, and Pirata.

The corridor also supports travel to the border town of Lethem, a hub for commerce and tourism that links Guyana to Brazil and the wider South American market. The bridge is also links to the 13 major bridges on the Linden-to-Mabura Road. Together, these projects reduce travel time; improve access to services; and open opportunities for trade, agriculture, and tourism.

This development reaffirms the Government’s efforts to ensure no region is left behind, even as Guyana advances its national infrastructure agenda.

