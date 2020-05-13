41 persons recovered so far from COVID-19, positive cases remain at 113

The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana remains at 113, however, the number of persons recovered has increased to 41.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle, during today’s COVID-19 update.

She said 34 persons were tested within the last 24 hours and of those tested there are no new cases.

The number of deaths also remain at 10.

Five persons are in institutional quarantine and 62 in institutional isolation while the COVID-19 ICU has 3 persons.

With the deadly coronavirus now present in 7 of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions, the DCMO underscored the importance of persons adhering to the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

“This is the situation that we were trying to avoid when we instituted the guidelines, with the clear understanding that limiting the spread of this disease to as few regions as possible would have guaranteed us a quicker resolution. With this new development, our only hope is that you our citizens finally realize that unless you act responsibly our health system is at risk of becoming overburdened with COVID-19 cases.”