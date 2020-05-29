41 persons placed on $10,000 bail each for breaking curfew in Georgetown

Over the past week, Officers of the City Constabulary Department have arrested 41 persons for allegedly breaching the 6am to 6pm curfew.

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Friday said, via its Facebook page, that these persons were placed on $10,000. station bail each, and are expected to appear in court to answer the charges next week.

The M&CC also recently announced that it was stepping up efforts to ensure that both shoppers and vendors comply with the necessary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A few days ago, fifty-one (51) vendors, who were found operating without a face mask, were fined $5000. each. These vendors were found operating at Albouystown, Stabroek, and Bourda markets.

“The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown implores all citizens to observe the COVID-19, precautionary guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health. We have to work together to beat COVID-19,” the M&CC had said.