$40M BIT centre, Labour Ministry office commissioned in New Amsterdam

In a significant step towards advancing skills development and certification in Guyana, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), through the Ministry of Labour, officially commissioned its new office and Skills Development & Certification Centre in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

The event, held on Tuesday, was attended by key stakeholders, including government officials, regional leaders, and heads of department from the BIT.

The ceremony featured a keynote address by the Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour. “I can see evidence of what we are doing especially with the establishment of this facility. I can see that residents here including retired individuals, benefiting from the programmes we have and will continue to implement in the region,” he stated.

The minister emphasised the transformative impact of government-led training initiatives, particularly in Region Six, where 2,571 persons have been trained over the past four years. These trainings were conducted through 109 programmes, with an investment of $185 million. Notably, 1,410 males and 1,230 females have benefited from these initiatives, underscoring the government’s focus on inclusivity and equal opportunity.

Mr. Richard Maughn, Chief Executive Officer of BIT, provided brief remarks, expounding on the organization’s growth and the recognition of its programmess. He highlighted the BIT’s commitment to ensuring that its training programmes are accredited and recognized both locally and internationally, opening doors for trainees to access better job opportunities and further education.

Mr. David Armogan, Regional Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Industrial Training, and His Worship Mayor, Mr. Wainwright McIntoshlso addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the establishment of the centre in Berbice.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by other staff from BIT, who will play a pivotal role in the implementation of training programmes and certification processes.

Additionally, this state-of-the-art facility, designed to meet Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQs) standards, spans two levels, each covering 2,000 square feet, offering ample space for training and certification programmes.

The establishment of the Skills Development & Certification Centre in New Amsterdam marks a milestone in the government’s efforts to decentralise training opportunities and promote regional development.

