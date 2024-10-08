$40B worth of cocaine found at Matthew’s Ridge originated from Venezuela

Over a month after the discovery of $40 billion worth of cocaine at Matthew’s Ridge, Region One (Barima-Waini), a source has confirmed that the drugs originated from Venezuela.

The cocaine was unearthed in several bunkers off an illegal airstrip near the Clandestine Airstrip on September 1.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) had reported that its officers, in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Special Forces Unit with support from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), carried out an operation in Region One which led to the discovery of the illegal airstrip.

A subsequent search of the surrounding area resulted in the discovery of 4.4 tonnes of cocaine. Law enforcement officials believe that the drugs were brought to Guyana until further transshipment to Europe.

The source explained that even though the drugs originated from Venezuela, several persons in another South American country were arrested in connection with the major bust.

The source further stated that following the arrest of the individuals, a team from that country had travelled to Guyana to assist with the local investigations. The source could not have divulged any further information but stated that investigations are continuing.

Following the discovery, Director of CANU, James Singh had stated that the discovery was the second phase of an ongoing operation with the GDF to identify illegal airstrips across the country and monitor them.

--- ---