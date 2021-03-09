4000 grams of ganja found in car bumper

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Monday morning intercepted a car with a quantity of cannabis at the Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Reports are that ranks from the Weldaad Police Station were conducting a roadblock along the Public Road about 10:48h when a motor car driven by a 42-year-old Corentyne, Berbice resident was stopped and searched.

During the search, nine transparent bulky parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found stashed in the back bumper of the car.

The driver of the car was told of the offence, and arrested and cautioned.

The suspected cannabis was further weighed in the presence of the suspect, and amounted to 4318 grams.

The driver was taken into custody and is being processed for court. Investigations are ongoing.