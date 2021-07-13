400 house lots, 144 land titles to be distributed in massive housing drive in Reg.10

The Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is conducting a massive “Dream Realised” housing drive in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

According to a brief statement from the Ministry, the exercise marks the largest allocation in the region over the past five years, with 400 house lots and 144 land titles and transports to be distributed between today and Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry of Housing & Water Susan Rodrigues are on the ground, along with managers and staff of the agencies assisting members of the public.