400 child abuse cases reported for 2019

Even though the year is only three months in, there have been roughly 400 reports of child abuse.

This was revealed on Tuesday when the University of Guyana teamed with the Judiciary and UNICEF Guyana to launch a Forensic Psychology and Sexual Offences special training series.

Country Representative of UNICEF Guyana, Sylvie Fouet said the statistics are alarming and noted that a link between law and science will go a long way in changing the way Guyana deals with child abuse cases particularly as it relates to sexual violence.

The Forensic Psychology and Sexual Offences Special Training Series, which was launched on Tuesday, is an 8-module course being offered by UG.

Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Dr. Emanuel Cummings, emphasised the importance that DNA plays in sexual offences cases as they look to improve the local criminal justice system.

“Evidence can make or break the outcome of a sexual offence case,” he explained.

Meanwhile, acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, recognised the impact insensitive treatment has on the victims especially within the criminal justice system.

“Victims not only require support services but they also need to be treated with fairness and respect for their dignity and privacy,” she stated.

A United Nations study states that Guyana has the second highest rate of sexual violence in Latin America and the Caribbean.