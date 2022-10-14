400 Berbicians benefit from house lots

Some 400 Berbicians will benefit from house lots, as the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) hosts its ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive at the University of Guyana – Tain Campus.

The house lots will be distributed to low, moderate and middle-income residents at housing schemes in Number 75 and Number 76 Villages, Corriverton, Region Six.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves addressed beneficiaries during the opening ceremony.

Regional Chairman, Mr. David Armogan also delivered remarks.

Minister Croal stated that today’s allocation exercise will aid in the reduction of the region’s current application backlogs. He further noted that the new housing areas include industrial and commercial buildings, as well as, religious, educational and health facilities.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues added that more than $3 billion has been invested for infrastructural development in housing schemes such as access roads, bridges, culverts, drainage and electrical networks.

A number of Certificates of Title and Transport will also be handed over during the course of the day.

Another 200 house lots are also expected to distributed on Saturday at the Berbice Expo 2022.