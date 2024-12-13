40-Y-O woman electrocuted at Diamond worksite

A 40-year-old woman was on Thursday morning electrocuted at Plantation Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) whist operating a machine at her workplace.

Dead is Sherly Winter, a mother of one, who resided at Rams Cane Field Drive, Friendship, EBD.

Winter was an employee at Flexotech Inc.

Reports are that the woman was operating a machine at around 11:27hrs when her coworkers heard her screaming.

Upon rushing to the woman’s assistance, she was observed in a motionless state. She was taken to the Diamond Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination gave her cause of death as electrocution.

The Ministry of Labour has already visited the worksite. Investigations are ongoing.

