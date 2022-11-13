40-Y-O pregnant woman dies at COVID-19 Hospital

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has reported that a 40-year-old pregnant woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) died today at the Ocean View Hospital, which houses the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This COVID fatality is the first in almost two months. The last COVID death was recorded on September 15 when an 88-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died as a result of the virus.

Nonetheless, the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana has gone up to 1281.

See below statement from the GPHC on this latest COVID-19 fatality:

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) regrettably informs of the maternal death of a 40-year-old female from Region 6 – East Berbice, which occurred today at the Ocean View Facility.

The GPHC expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will

make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to

render any assistance and information needed.

The GPHC is appealing to the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased

and her family, and to allow them to mourn their unfortunate loss peacefully.

For media inquiries, kindly feel free to contact the Public Relations department.