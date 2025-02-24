40-Y-O man killed in WCD accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 00:10 hrs today (Monday 24th February 2025) on the Wallers Delight public road, West Coast Demerara, involving motorcar PVV 2663 driven at the time by Ashley Raymond, a 43-year-old female from Uitvlugt; and pedestrian Abdool Sharaf Rahim (now deceased), a 40-year-old resident of Section B Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Abdool Rahim’s wife — Sonia Ramlochan, a 32-year-old from Cummings Lodge, told investigators that, at the time of the accident, he (Rahim) was trying to get his car keys from her but she refused because he was under the influence of alcohol. He then became annoyed with her and walked across the road from south to north, and stood in the path of the vehicle lifting his hands in the air.

The area was dark and the driver alleged that due to the close distance, the right side front of the car collided with the pedestrian causing him to be flung into the air and end up on the windscreen, then rolled off the bonnet and ended up on the roadway. He was picked up by an ambulance and transported to West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

