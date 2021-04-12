40 new cases of COVID-19 recorded; 17 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has announced that Guyana recorded 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the end of April 11. Additionally, 17 persons are currently housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 11,189 with 99,746 tests conducted thus far.

Of the new cases recorded, 15 are males and 25 are females.

The daily COVID-19 dashboard related that 74 persons are in institutional isolation, 1090 in home isolation and 13 in institutional quarantine. The death toll is now 257 and 9751 persons have recovered from the virus.

A regional breakdown shows that, of the new cases, one was recorded in Region One (Barima-Waini); 12 in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 17 in the Demerara-Mahaica region; 4 in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and 6 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The figures in the other regions – Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) – remained the same.