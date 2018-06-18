4 years jail for father of 4 who admitted to trafficking cannabis

A father of four will spend four years in prison after he was on Monday jailed for the said period by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Kevin Clark, 34, was also fined $30,000 when he admitted to having some 184 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The defendant reportedly presented himself to the Brickdam Police Station after ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) swooped down at his King Edward Street, Albouystown home and found the narcotics hidden in a barrel in his home.

The ranks were told by Clark’s step daughter that the drugs belonged to him. The man was not at home at the time of the search.

After reporting to the Station, Clark told the ranks that he was selling the drugs as he lost his job as a security guard and needed to provide for his family.