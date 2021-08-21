4 to be charged for last weekend’s murder of Sophia man

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that murder charges be laid against four persons for the murder of Keon McPherson, who was killed last Sunday.

Nicholas Hercules called ‘Bucko’, Brenna Nurse, Devon Harry and Peter Lam are slated to be charged in the new week.

McPherson, a 24-year-old resident of lot 687 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was found dead around 04:00 hrs on Sunday last in a yard at ‘C’ Field, Sophia with gunshot wounds to his body.

According to reports, family members believe that the young man was lured to the location and ambushed.

Initial police reports revealed that McPherson was in a triangular love affair with a female of ‘C’ Field Sophia, who was also intimate with another male of Broad and Lombard Streets, Georgetown.

The brother of the deceased man told the police that the two of them were at home when about 23:50hrs on Saturday, McPherson indicated that he was going to ‘C’ Field after receiving a phone call.

At about 04:00hrs Sunday, an unknown female called the Guyana Police Force’s Command Centre and reported that McPherson was seen in a yard at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, lying motionless with what appears to be blood on his skin.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators inspected the body and discovered what appeared to be a gunshot wound on McPherson’s left side chest and one on his right hand.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.