4 seriously injured in BV accident

Four persons are seriously injured following an accident at Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The accident, which involved a motorcar and a minibus, occurred on Friday at around 07:00hrs on the BV Public Road, in the vicinity of the BV Police Station.

The driver of the minibus claimed that he attempted to make a turn into the BV Main Access Road, when the motorcar emerged from behind and crashed into him.

The minibus had two other occupants at the time of the crash.

All four individuals received injuries.

The driver of the motorcar, who was said to have been pinned in the vehicle, is currently hospitalised.

An investigation is ongoing.