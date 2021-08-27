4 robbed as gunmen storm ECD Superbet outlet

Four persons were on Thursday night robbed when two gunmen stormed a Superbet outlet at Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The victims are a 20-year-old cashier who was robbed of $220,000 in cash; a 29-year-old man who was robbed of a phone valued $45,000; a 49-year-old man who was robbed of a phone valued $46,000, $46,000 in cash, a gold chain valued $30,000, and a car key; and a 33-year-old taxi driver who was robbed of a white Fielder Wagon motorcar HC 7599 valued $2,647,000, his driver’s license, and other documents for the said motorcar.

At around 21:30hrs, the cashier went to close the shutters when one of the suspects held her at gunpoint while the other victims were ordered to get on the ground.

One of the perpetrators, who was dressed in a soldier uniform, then approached the cashier, pointed the gun at her and told her to open a door, which she did.

He then pulled open the draw and removed a quantity of cash. The other victims were relieved of their items, following which the suspects made good there escape in the stolen vehicle.