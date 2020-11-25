4 persons attacked, robbed by armed bandits

Four persons were on Tuesday evening attacked and robbed by two armed bandits as they were making their way home along the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

The victims are Shiradatt Ramlall, 25; Aneela Raghemoudan, 33; Paul Jaipaul, 25; and Lohouna Rakesh Pitamber, 29.

Reports are that the persons were walking along the road when they were approached by two men on a motorcycle at around 18:30hrs.

One of the bandits, who was armed with a gun, began to beat the persons with the weapon.

He then relieved them of their belongings.

Ramlall was robbed of two cellular phones valued $28,000 and $36,000.

Raghemoudan was robbed of cellphone valued $35,000 and $3,000 in cash.

Jaipaul was robbed of jewelry valued $90,000, and a phone valued $20,000.

Pitamber was robbed of a cellphone valued $7,000 and $ 45,000 in cash.

The perpetrators made good their escape on the motorcycle.

After the victims made a report, a search was conducted within the area and two residents of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo – who matched the descriptions of the victims – were taken into custody.

They were found along with a motorcycle fitting the description used in the crime.

Investigations are ongoing.