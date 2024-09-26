4 persons arrested for assault at Guyana National Stadium

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:
At approximately 23:40hrs last night (2024/09/25), the undermentioned persons were arrested at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence for Assault:
** Trevon Williams, age 31, from Annandale, East Coast Demerara
Offence: Assault Peace Officer
** Germaine Ragubir, age 30, from Non Pareil, East Coast Dermerara
Offence: Assault Peace Officer
** Sereste Brittlenbank, age 28, from Coldingen, East Coast Demerara
Offence: Assault Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest
** Kevin Williams, age 29, from Annandale, East Coast Demerara.
Offence: Assault Peace Officer
