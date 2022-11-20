4 patients in COVID ICU, 5 new cases

Five more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported in its updated Dashboard.

This now takes the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 88, which includes four patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in isolation – 6 in institutional isolation and the other 78 in home isolation.

One other person is also in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while some 70,172 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.