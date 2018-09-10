4 nabbed with gun, ammo at LBI

Four men are now in police custody after an unlicensed pistol and four live rounds were found in possession of the driver of a car in which they were travelling.

Based on reports received, at about 22:45h on Sunday evening , members of Mobile Patrol observed the suspicious movements of a motorcar along the Railway Embankment at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

The police pursued the car and intercepted same. There were four male occupants inclusive of the driver. A search was conducted on the vehicle but nothing suspicious was found but upon searching the occupants the gun and ammunition were found in possession of the 47-year-old driver who hails from Prince William Street, Plaisance.

The police have since confirmed that two of the men are known characters and would have had bushes with the law. One was charged for narcotic possession and the other was wanted in connection with several robberies.

The men remain in police custody as investigations continue. They are expected to be charged shortly.