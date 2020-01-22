4 nabbed with ganja in separate raids

Four persons have been arrested following the discovery of 4876 grams of marijuana, which were found during separate raids in Police Division Nine (Lethem).

Based on reports received, at about 05:30h, a party of policemen went to the residence of a 25-year-old miner of Beverly Hills Drive and conducted a search at his home and found 16 zip lock bags and two plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems amounting to 223 grams.

The team of policemen then went to the home of a 45-year-old miner of Tabatinga, Central Lethem, and conducted a search on his person and found nine zip lock bags with 11 grams of cannabis.

In addition, the ranks conducted searches on two occupants of a bus on the main road in the vicinity of Manari, Lethem.

A 20-year-old labourer of Hope, West Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was arrested after 435 grams of ganja was found in his possession. The cannabis was concealed in a black plastic bag.

Finally, a labourer of West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was also nabbed with 4207 grams of ganja. The four men were arrested and are assisting with the investigations.