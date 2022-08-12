4 nabbed after breaking into cars outside city gym

Police in Regional Division #4A are reporting a simple larceny committed on a 26-year-old man of Eccles, a 21-year-old male of Campbellville and a 36-year-old male of Ogle; which occurred at Space Gym on Mandela Avenue on Thursday about 19:50 hrs.

Police said the first victim reports losing $275,000,00 and a quantity of documents, the second; one black Nike gym shoulder bag, one brown Dockers wallet valued $8,000.00, two GBTI Bank cards and one bunch of keys; and the third victim $80,000.00 and one HP PRO book valued $315,000.00.

Investigations revealed that the victims parked their motorcars in front of the gym about 19:50hrs and just before 20:00 hours when they were making checks on their motorcars, they observed that the the back right side glass for the vehicles were broken, the doors locks opened and the articles mentioned were missing.

CCTV cameras were viewed at the said building and it captured when three male perpetrators committing the act before leaving the scene in a red Pitbull minibus.

Checks were made by the police, and th minibus bearing registration number BAC 6563, was intercepted at Leopold Street, which was driven by a 37-year-old male with a 22-year-old male and a 29-year-old male as the occupants. A search was conducted and $23,000 cwas found in one of the men’s pants pocket and $22,000 found on the person of the other.

They were arrested and questioned and they admitted breaking into the cars and stealing the items. Information provided by the men led police to a property at lot 1717 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville where a search was conducted and the HP PRO Book was recovered along with a quantity of cellular phones and other items.

A fourth male (aged 39 years) of the said address was arrested. The suspects were all placed in custody as further investigations are in progress.