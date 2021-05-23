4 more persons die; 116 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 359.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 73 Mahaica- Berbice May 17 Female 78 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara May 21 Female 42 Mahaica- Berbice May 21 Female 77 East Berbice- Corentyne May 19

Meanwhile, another 116 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana has now gone up to 16,130.

But only 2,026 of these are currently active cases including 19 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 2,007 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also four persons in institutional quarantine.

Some 13,745 persons have since recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana to date.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: