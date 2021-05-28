4 more die from COVID-19, 70 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday reported that four more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have died thus taking the death toll to 380.

The patients were reportedly admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at various medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The fatalities include a male, 39, and a female 31 of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). In addition, a 68-year-old male of region 10 (Upper Demerara Berbice and 74-year-old female from Region Three died.

The Ministry also stated that 70 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.