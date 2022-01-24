4 more Covid deaths recorded

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,138.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 63 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 22 Unknown Male 32 Demerara-Mahaica January 24 Unknown Female 52 Cuyuni-Mazaruni January 24 Unvaccinated Female 57 Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo January 23 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 173 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 57,400.

There are 20 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 13,175 in home isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 42,882.