4 more Covid deaths; 98 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 904.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Male 67 Demerara-Mahaica October 27 Fully Vaccinated Female 56 Demerara-Mahaica October 27 Unvaccinated Female 58 Demerara-Mahaica October 28 Unvaccinated Male 64 Upper Demerara – Berbice October 22 Unvaccinated

The country also detected 98 new cases of the virus, taking the total positive cases recorded to 35,350.

Twenty-three persons are in the ICU, 70 are in institutional isolation, and 2,832 are in home isolation.

A total of 31,521 persons have recovered.