4 more Covid deaths; 98 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 904.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Male
|67
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 27
|Fully Vaccinated
|Female
|56
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 27
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|58
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 28
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|64
|Upper Demerara – Berbice
|October 22
|Unvaccinated
The country also detected 98 new cases of the virus, taking the total positive cases recorded to 35,350.
Twenty-three persons are in the ICU, 70 are in institutional isolation, and 2,832 are in home isolation.
A total of 31,521 persons have recovered.