4 more Covid deaths, 258 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 744.

The latest fatalities are three men from Region Four: aged 69, 58, 66 as well as an 81-year-old woman from Region Three. The 66-year-old was fully vaccinated, the 81-year-old was partially vaccinated, while the others were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 258 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 30,444.

There are 37 in the ICU, 171 in institutional isolation, 3,644 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Regarding recoveries, that figure stands at 25,848.