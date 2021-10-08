4 more Covid deaths, 162 new cases recorded

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 825.

The latest fatalities are three women aged 80, 70 and 38 as well as a 65-year-old man. The 80-year-old and the 38-year-old were unvaccinated while the 70-year-old was partially vaccinated and the status of the 65-year-old is unknown.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 162 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,337.

There are 30 persons in the ICU, 169 in institutional isolation, 3,450 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 28,883.