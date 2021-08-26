4 more Covid deaths; 151 new cases

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 606.

The latest fatalities are all females aged 56, 69, 78, and 82. Three of them are from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) while the other resided in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 151 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 24,864.

There are 22 persons in the ICU, 109 in institutional isolation, 1510 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the recoveries figures stand at 22,617.