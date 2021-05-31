4 more Covid-19 deaths; 42 new cases recorded

Four more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, according to the Ministry of Health. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 389.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 81 Upper Demerara-Berbice May 29 Female 83 Demerara-Mahaica May 29 Male 65 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara May 30 Male 30 Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo May 29

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 16,952.

There are 23 persons in the ICU, 102 in institutional isolation, 1916 in home isolation, and nine in institutional quarantine.

The total recoveries stand at 14,522.