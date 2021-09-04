4 more COVID-19 deaths; 183 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 640.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 85 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 03 Female 51 Demerara-Mahaica September 02 Female 62 East Berbice-Corentyne September 03 Female 79 Mahaica-Berbice September 02

Meanwhile, another 183 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases are now 26,295. But only 2,141 of these are currently active cases.

This includes 35 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 2,106 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are four other persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 23,514 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.