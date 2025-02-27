4 months later, Berbice murder suspect arrested

The suspect in the October 2024 murder of Michael Jackson has been arrested.

Police confirmed the arrest of Terrence Adams, 29, on Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson, 22, a fisherman formerly of Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was fatally stabbed on October 10, 2024.

The suspect, also a fisherman, of Number 76 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice, was arrested at his residence.

The suspect was taken to the Springlands Police Station, where he remains in custody pending further investigation.

The suspect is said to be the victim’s brother-in-law.

