4-month-old girl among 7 more Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 18, 2022, seven more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1108.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|60
|Upper Demerara-Berbice
|January 18
|Unknown
|Male
|63
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 19
|Unknown
|Male
|66
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 19
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|63
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 18
|Partially Vaccinated
|Female
|62
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 18
|Partially Vaccinated
|Female
|68
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 18
|Fully Vaccinated
|Female
|4 Months
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|January 14
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, 743 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24-hour, taking the total positives recorded to date to 53,921.
There are 18 persons in the ICU, 182 in institutional isolation, 11,639 in home isolation, and 27 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 40,994.