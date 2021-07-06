4 Joint Services ranks facing causing death by dangerous driving charges

Four Joint Services ranks have been arraigned for causing death by dangerous driving charges thus far for 2021. These are Policeman Stephan Ramsay, Police Constable Joel Simon, Fireman Kevin Bizeth, and Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, Jason Butters.

They have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. In February, Ramsay was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on January 5, 2021, at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he drove a minibus belonging to the GPF in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 59-year-old Dulmattie Boodlall, of Lot 950 Block Y Section C, Golden Grove, EBD.

He was released on $600,000 bail pending the hearing and determination of his trial.

Boodlall was struck down by the minibus bearing registration number PWW 7172, which is attached to the GPF as she was attempting to cross the public road. It was reported that on January 5, 2021, the minibus was proceeding along the roadway when the driver alleged that the woman was approaching a pedestrian crossing.

Police said that the bus was about eight feet away from the crossing when Boodlall started to cross the road on the pedestrian crossing from west to east. On seeing this, the driver swerved to avoid a collision but ended up hitting the woman.

As a result of the impact, she fell onto the roadway and received injuries about her body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

In addition, GDF Lance Corporal, 23-year-old Jason Butters was slapped with a similar charge in March.

It is alleged that on December 15, 2020, at the McDoom Public Road, Greater Georgetown, he drove motor car PPT 4166 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of 33-year-old Ameena Sooklall of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara resident was granted $150,000 bail after he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police have stated that on the day in question, Sooklall was an occupant of the vehicle driven by Butters when it crashed into a concrete median.

Reports are the accident occurred in the vicinity of the New Gafoors access road, McDoom Public Road. Butters related to ranks that he was heading north along the roadway at a moderate rate of speed when he suddenly felt drowsy.

According to a Police statement, “his eyes closed and he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the concrete median at the centre of the road.” The vehicle received extensive damage, leaving the driver and the other occupants with injuries.

Meanwhile, in May, 24-year-old Police Constable Joel Simon who fled the scene after hitting down a pedestrian was granted $400,000 bail.

Simon denied the charge which stated that on May 8, 2021, at Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), he drove motor pick-up bearing registration number GPP 8699 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Navindra Ramnarine.

Simon was also charged for being an unlicensed driver, breach of insurance, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to render assistance. He also pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Ramnarine, 50, a fisherman, of Third Field, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was killed while crossing the road at Better Hope, ECD. It was reported that Ramnarine was struck by a Toyota Tundra pick-up while it was overtaking another vehicle.

The now-dead man was dragged approximately 100 feet from the initial point of impact. He was then run over by the vehicle which later sped off the scene. Ramnarine reportedly had been visiting relatives in Better Hope.

A few days after the accident, Simon, who is attached to the Brickdam Police Station, surrendered to the Police in the company of his lawyer, stating that he had been the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident. This was only after the registered owner reported that the vehicle that had been involved in the accident belonged to him.

Also in May, fireman Kevin Bizzeth was charged with three counts of causing death over the horrific accident at Kairuni Soesdyke-Linden Highway that resulted in the deaths of three people.

The Rainbow City, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) resident was released on a total of $900,000 bail.

It is alleged that on May 23 he drove motor car PHH 6628 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the deaths of Antonia Henry, 87, her daughter Melina Emmanuel, and her granddaughter, Akese Jerome, eight.

Police had said motor car PHH 6628, which was being driven by Bizzeth was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and collided with the left side curb of the road.

The motor car then ploughed into a group of persons, all relatives, who were sitting on the side of the road on the said curb.

The girl was picked up in an unconscious state, placed into a passing vehicle, and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Henry and Emmanuel were pronounced dead on arrival at the McKenzie Public Hospital.