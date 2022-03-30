4 injured after car plunges into trench at Avenue of the Republic

Four persons were injured after the motorcar they were travelling plunged into the trench along the Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown this morning.

While the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has not yet released any information on the accident which occurred since 06:30h today, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) explained that its officers responded to the emergency situation.

Firefighters assisted in the removal of the individuals who were trapped in the car that was overboard.

Four persons were extracted from the vehicle that was stuck in the trench and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle, PSS 624, was being driven by a 25-year-old man of Dazzle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn who was on the scene, said he was pleased with the diligent efforts made by the firefighters, emergency medical technicians and police in extracting and transporting the injured persons to the hospital.