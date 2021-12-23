4 homeless after fire ravages Tuschen house

Four persons are now homeless after a fire destroyed a house located at North Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The incident occurred at around 15:00h on Wednesday, Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo confirmed.

The occupants are Anita Ramkorren, Andy Dookram, Mundy Dookram and Koreena Dookram.

INews understands that the Leonora Fire Station received the emergency call at around 15:03h and one tender responded right away.

However, the one-storey building was completed gutted by the fire. No other buildings were damaged.

“It was contained to one building, the building was severely destroyed,” the Fire Chief stated.

According to Edoo, it is suspected that the fire was started by “malicious setting of fire, apparently there was some dispute, we’re not sure.”

Reports on social media indicate that this is the second time this family would have lost their home to a fire. When asked about this, the Fire Chief could not confirm.

“I heard on social media, but I have to do an investigation to know when was the first one, if it was during this same year o if it was some years back. Right now my personnel are checking back to know when was the first one,” he explained.