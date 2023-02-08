4 homeless after fire destroys Sisters Village house

A family of four is now homeless after a fire today destroyed their house at Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice.

At the time of the fire which occurred at around 10:00hrs, no one was at home.

Derwin DeCuna, a farmer, said he and his wife, a domestic worker, were at work while their two children – age 8 and 17 – were at school.

The farmer said he received a call informing him that the house was on fire. His wife would have also received the news.

The wife was the first to arrive on the scene where she discovered that the house was completely flattened.

When the couple arrived, the Fire Service was not on the scene. From all indications, the Fire Service was never summoned.

The couple would have subsequently visited the Fire Station where they reported the development.