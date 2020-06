Four persons are now homeless after a fire suspected to be electrical in origin gutted a flat concrete house at Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 20:00hrs.

INews understands that the fire started in a bedroom.

One of the occupants of the house suspects that the fire might have been caused by electrical problems, given that there were issues with the wiring in the house.