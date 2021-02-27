4 escape from Lethem Station after digging hole in ground

The Guyana Police Force is on the hunt for four men who escaped from custody at the Lethem Police Station after they dug a hole in the ground.

Those on the run are: 36-year-old Jack King Paul of Kwatamang Village, North Rupununi; 20-year-old Clarence Rodney of Lethem Central, and Venezuelan nationals 26-year-old Yon Rogg Hernandez C/d John Roberts and 18-year-old Xarlos Edwards Thomas – both of Tabatinga, Lethem.

The men escaped sometime between 00:05h and 07:00h from Lethem Police Station lockup.

According to the police, another prisoner at the station alerted ranks of the absence of the four men from the lockup.

It was reported that a party of policemen inspecting the area found “…a metal rod measuring 1 foot was found on the eastern side of the lockup next to a dug hole in the ground measuring 3ft in width, length and depth and had an exit point.

The surface of the said dug hole has a 2-inch layer of concrete with red sand beneath.”

Nevertheless, the police said efforts are being made to locate the four es prisoners. Investigation continues.