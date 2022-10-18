4-day bank closure among other disruptions to GBTI services from Oct 25-31

A four-day closure for all Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) branches countrywide is among a number of planned disruptions to the bank’s services as it embarks on major upgrades to its systems.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Shawn Gurcharran says the upgrades will result in a new and better online banking platform, faster in-house processes, and improved user interface at the automated teller machines (ATMs).

Leading up to the disruptions, customers will benefit from an increase in their ATM daily limits and waived charges.

Meanwhile, Gurcharran emphasised that while these disruptions will be an inconvenience to its customers, the end result will bring many positives.

The disruptions begin on October 25 where all branches will be opened until 2:30pm.

On October 26, the Diamond and Parika branches, which are traditionally closed on Wednesdays, will operate.

Then on October 27, all branches will be closed at midday. From October 28 to 31, all GBTI branches countrywide will be closed.

Also on October 27, direct banking services, ATMs, and Kaieteur Classic Card usage will be unavailable from 2pm.