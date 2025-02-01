4 charged for several robberies on Corentyne

An 18-year-old is among four Corentyne, Berbice men, who are now behind bars on remand after they were swiftly apprehended by detectives in Regional Division #6 for a spate of alleged armed robberies along the Corentyne.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation, led by a Detective Inspector on January 29, 2025.

The following four persons were all charged on Friday with Robbery Under Arms, committed on a female on January 28 at Tain, Corentyne:

1. Jousha Beharry called ‘Funkout’, a 24-year-old Labourer of Hampshire Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice.

2. Nathanel Latchmna called ‘Nate’, a 20-year-old Labourer of Lot 1 ‘A’ Hampshire, Corentyne, Berbice.

3. Sahil Hardin called ‘Paper’, a 24-year-old Porter of Lot 8 Nigg Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

4. Bryan Sundatt called ‘Adjai’, an 18-year-old Labourer of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The charge was laid under Section 222(c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, of the Laws of Guyana.

On Friday, the four accused appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy, where the charge was read to them and they were not required to plea.

The four accused were all remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to 2025-02-28.

Meanwhile, three of the accused – Jousha Beharry, Nathanel Latchmna and Bryan Sundatt – were also charged with Robbery Under Arms, committed on three individuals on January 22 at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

The charge was laid under Section 222(c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, of the Laws of Guyana.

The three accused appeared at the Albion Magistrate Court before Magistrate Michelle Mathias, where the charge was read to them and they were not required to plea. They were all remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to February 28.

In addition, Joshua Beharry was slapped with a separate charge of Robbery Under Arms committed on a 39-year-old Self Employed woman of Nigg Village, Corentyne Berbice whom he robbed of $300,000 Cash (Guyanese Currency) and other articles with a total value of $1,550,000.

He appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court on Friday before Magistrate Matthias where the charge was read to him, but he was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. This case was postponed to February 4 for report.

Beharry was also charged for another Robbery Under Arms committed on a 31-year-old female Domestic Worker from Fyrish Long Dam, Corentyne, Berbice whom he robbed of $15,000 cash (Guyana Currency) and one cellular phone valued at $41,000.

He appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Matthias where the charge was read to him, but he was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The case was postponed to February 4 for report.

