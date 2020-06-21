4 arrested following discovery of illegal gun, ammo

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have arrested four persons after they were found in possession of an illegal shotgun and matching ammunition.

The discovery was made sometime around 00:26 today.

According to police reports, the ranks were patrolling the East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor and acting on information received, they intercepted a motor car on the Good Hope Public Road, ECD.

They conducted a search on the vehicle during which an unlicensed custom-made shotgun along with three live cartridges was found concealed in the trunk.

The occupants of the car, four males including the driver, were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.