4 arrested following discovery of guns, ammo 

Four persons including two foreign nationals were arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday following the discovery of guns and ammunition along Main Street and Brickdam, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, at about 3:40h, a police rank acting on information received, went to Main Street Georgetown where they made contact with a male of D’Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown.

The police rank identified himself and requested to conduct a search on his person to which he agreed.

During the search, one 9mm Glock-19 Pistol with serial number # FLD 741 along with one marching round of ammunition was found in his pants crutch.

The suspect was told of the allegation, arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where the firearm and ammunition was marked, sealed and lodged.

Meanwhile, acting on further information, at about 04:30h, Police went to an area on the Brickdam Public Road in the vicinity of St. Stanislaus College, where three men were seen in a white Toyota Axio motorcar bearing registration number PYY-5049.

As such, a search was carried out on their persons but nothing illegal was found. A search was then carried out on the vehicle during which one .32 Taurus Pistol with two matching rounds of ammunition were found under the driver seat.

The suspects were arrested and escorted to Brickdam Police Station as police continue their investigations.