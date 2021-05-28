4 arrested after tyres set on fire at Mibicuri BBP

The Police have arrested four men who allegedly ignite a fire using tyres along the Mibicuri Public Road, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice on Thursday evening.

Based on information received, at about 18:06h, the police responded to a report of a fire in the area and upon arriving at the scene, they observed two tyres set alight in the middle of road.

At the time, several persons were gathered but the police managed to put out the blaze.

In addition, four persons were arrested while the others escaped. Those arrested were subsequently released on their own recognizance.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.