3rd suspect arraigned with Bourda Market vendor’s murder

A third person who was implicated in the shooting to death of Bourda Market cheese vendor, Troy Ramalho was on Friday arraigned with the heinous crime when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennnan.

Thirty-two year-old, Roy Stanford of ‘A’ Field Sophia was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on August 15, he along with others attacked, robbed and murdered Ramalho.

Recently, two other men, including a taxi driver were arraigned with the murder and remanded to prison. However, during today’s court proceedings, taxi driver, George Patron told the court that he is innocent while noting that he was the taxi driver who was hired to take the men to the location.

The trio is expected to make their next court appearance on September, 24.

Reports are that, after the killing, Patron allegedly admitted to investigators that he had transported Morris along with two others to Bourda Market on the day in question.

He further stated that he was instructed to park on Alexander Street between Regent Street and North Road and wait on them.

According to him, moments after the men excited the vehicle, he heard gunshots following by the man running back to the car. He admitted that he was paid $40,000 to do the drop. The now dead man was shot and killed moments after the closed business for the day.