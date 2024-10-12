$392M worth of cannabis found, destroyed by police along Upper Berbice River

Ranks from Guyana Police Force’s CID Headquarters – Narcotics Branch conducted a drug eradication exercise on Friday at a location called ‘Old Vigilante’ in the Upper Berbice River area, where approximately $392 million worth of marijuana was found and destroyed.

During the exercise, conducted between 04:00 and 23:10hrs on Friday, a plot of land measuring about four acres was discovered.

According to the police, the plot of land contained about 12,000 plants ranging from three to seven feet in height. In addition, the drying area contained about 950 lbs of dried Cannabis.

Moreover, a makeshift camp was discovered a few feet away from the farm. The camp was about 40×20 feet in size and consisted of a kitchen area and drying area.

The farm and makeshift camp were all photographed and then destroyed by fire, the police say.

Here is a valuation breakdown of the narcotics destroyed:

** Narcotic plants: $4,065,600

** Dried Cannabis: $387,821,160

Total Value: $391,886,760

No arrests were made, and the exercise was incident-free.

--- ---