38-Y-O man remanded for murder of girl, 16

Wickroy Mitchell, 38, also known as “Shatta” was today remanded for the murder of a 16-year-old girl of Baramita Village, North West District.

Mitchell, who is a miner from Number 53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was not required to plea when the charge which was read to him when he appeared before a magistrate via Zoom from the Port Kaituma Police Station.

It is alleged that he murdered the 16-year-old girl between November 14 and 15. No other details were provided.

At around 12:00hrs on Saturday, November 14, the teenager and her mother had gone to a shop in Baramita Village where they purchased alcohol and began consuming the beverage in the company of some men.

Some three hours later, the mother and her daughter, who were said to be intoxicated, purchased more alcohol and some rice; they then left in the company of one of the men and went home.

The shop owner told investigators that sometime later, the mother returned to the shop alone and spent some time there.

The next day, at around 07:30hrs, the motionless body of the teenager was found behind their house.

Reports indicate that the postmortem showed that the young girl was strangled.