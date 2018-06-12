38 new US Peace Corps Trainees arrive in Guyana

Thirty eight Peace Corps Trainees arrived in Guyana on Tuesday to begin their 27 months of service.

This is according to a release that was issued by the Unites States (US) Embassy in Georgetown.

The new trainees make up the 31st group of Peace Corps Volunteers to serve in Guyana since 1995, and represent 20 out of the 50 United States.

They have ages ranging from 21 to 47, and come from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

According to the Embassy release, for the next 10 weeks of pre-service training, the Peace Corps Trainees will live with host families who will teach them the Guyanese way of life as they learn how to cook local food, negotiate in the market place, and participate in community activities.

Moreover, “their training will include a technical component within the health, education and environment sectors where they will engage in field practicums within Peace Corps’ new local model school program. The group will swear in as Peace Corps Volunteers in August, to begin their two years of service in nine regions of Guyana” said the release.

In March 1961, President John F. Kennedy created the Peace Corps to provide human resource and technical assistance to developing countries.

The Peace Corps was first active in Guyana from 1966-1971, and later returned in 1995 at the invitation of then-President Dr Cheddi Jagan. Since its establishment, more than 900 American Volunteers have supported numerous communities throughout Guyana.

“The Peace Corps welcomes the opportunity to work with the people of Guyana and extends its gratitude to the Government and people of Guyana for their hospitality, and for the possibility they offer the Volunteers in working together to advance Guyana’s development aspirations” the Embassy said.