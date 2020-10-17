38 new COVID-19 cases; 14 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has announced that 38 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 3,710.

Of these, however, only 976 are currently active cases including 14 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 962 in isolation.

The death toll from the pandemic remains at 109, while the number of persons who recovered from the life-threatening disease to date is 2,625.

Guyana has tested some 16,744 persons for the novel coronavirus thus far.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard